Worldwide Utilities Industry to 2030 – Players Include Enel, Engie and Iberdrola Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Utilities Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global utilities market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. The global utilities market is expected to grow from $4230.3 billion in 2020 to $4534.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5996.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Electricite de France Enel Engie Iberdrola Exelon

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies. Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for investment. Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market. Understand customers based on the latest market research findings. Benchmark performance against key competitors. Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global utilities market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global utilities market. Africa was the smallest region in the global utilities market. Digital technologies are increasingly making their way into power generation, transmission and distribution industry to enhance productivity, efficiency and safety associated with power plants. Digital technologies such as smart grids, sensors and smart meters provide the company and the customer, with more accurate and real-time account of power usage. These technologies help to improve productivity, efficiency, safety, compliance and reliability in power generation and distribution. This results in better asset management, planning, execution, and faster level of service with higher customer satisfaction. For instance, in Ireland, Whitegate Power Station has installed 140 sensors throughout the plant to digitize vibrations, temperature and other data to monitor and optimize operations in real time and minimize downtime. For Instance, some of the major companies adopted digital technologies include Duke Energy, Engie, National Grid and NextEra. The rapid growth in investments in renewable power generation capacities is expected to drive the utilities market during the forecast period. A large number of power generation companies are investing in renewable energy sources, especially in the USA and European countries. For instance, EDF Energy announced investment of more than €25 billion in solar power and green electricity tariffs. Governments globally are also promoting renewable energy sources by offering incentives and subsidies to solar power generation companies. For instance, the Australian government offered $600 million in subsidies to wind power generators. This is expected to boost the electric power generation and subsequently drive the utilities market during the forecast period.

