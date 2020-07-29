|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 29.07.2020
WPX Energy Reports 2Q 2020 Results
WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) reported an unaudited second-quarter loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $414 million, or a loss of $0.74 per share on a diluted basis.
The loss was driven by a $275 million net loss on derivatives primarily from non-cash forward mark-to-market changes in the company’s hedge book and lower overall commodity prices. As underlying forward commodity prices began to improve in the quarter, the value of hedging contracts was reduced from levels recorded at March 31.
Excluding the forward mark-to-market changes in derivatives and other items, WPX posted adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP financial measure) in second-quarter 2020 of $69 million, or income of $0.12 per share. A reconciliation accompanies this press release.
Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) hit a record $400 million in the quarter, up 15 percent from $347 million a year ago. A reconciliation accompanies this press release.
Cash flow from operations – inclusive of hedge impact – was $276 million in the second quarter, down 24 percent vs. a year ago due in part to significant decreases in commodity prices and working capital changes.
The weighted average gross sales price during second-quarter 2020 – prior to revenue deductions – was $21.85 per barrel for oil (down 62 percent vs. a year ago), $1.40 per Mcf for natural gas (down 20 percent) and $7.65 per barrel for NGL (down 44 percent).
Free cash flow from operations (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the second quarter was $166 million. A reconciliation accompanies this press release. WPX now expects to generate approximately $200 million of free cash flow in 2020, up from its prior estimate of $150 million.
For 2021, WPX now has 59,878 bbl/d of oil hedged with fixed price swaps at a weighted average price of $40.78 per barrel and 240,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas hedged with fixed price swaps at a weighted average price of $2.62 per MMBtu.
Consistent with a scenario WPX outlined in its first-quarter slide deck, the company plans to exit the year at 140,000 bbl/d of oil. Most of the planned completions in the back half of the year are scheduled to occur in the fourth quarter.
WPX completed 12 wells in the second quarter prior to releasing all four of its completion crews. In July, the company redeployed one crew in the Delaware Basin and one in the Williston Basin. WPX plans to add one more frac crew in the Delaware Basin near the end of August.
WPX now expects total capital spending of $1,050 to $1,150 million this year, down another $50 million from the most recent target. Total capital spending in the first half of 2020 was $501 million, including $188 million in the second quarter following a pullback in activity.
The company could maintain the same level of oil production in 2021 – approximately 140,000 bbl/d – with an estimated maintenance capital budget of $800 to $850 million next year and generate approximately $200 million of free cash flow at current commodity prices.
WPX remains committed to implementing a dividend. Given the ongoing economic uncertainty related to the pandemic, the company continues to evaluate the appropriate timing for initiation.
“This operational continuity benefits us not only in 2020, but in 2021 and 2022 as we think about the cadence of how to optimize our resources, manage capital requirements and enhance our free cash flow capabilities.
“For the quarter, our adjusted EBITDAX and free cash flow highlight the strength of our assets, our disciplined approach to risk management, and our thoughtful ability to work through challenges.
“We also added hedges for our 2021 oil volumes, proactively reshaped our debt towers, and showed improved performance on our new Felix assets by adjusting the completion design.
“I’m grateful for our resilient employees and service providers who quickly and safely ramped down activity and stayed ready to get back to work. Our teams are a differentiating factor in our success,” Muncrief added.
Prior to the release of frac crews, WPX completed eight Delaware wells during the second quarter including the six-well Huerfano pad associated with the Felix acquisition.
WPX began applying its own frac design to two of the wells on the Huerfano pad, making incremental changes to Felix’s design. The wells completed with the WPX design outperformed the others by 35 percent over 50 days at a lower cost. The WPX design has fewer stages, longer stage lengths, additional clusters per stage and tighter spacing between clusters.
The changes were only applied to the frac design. WPX continued to use Felix’s same progressive choke opening schedule, or slowback strategy, with regard to flowback. WPX will continue to monitor results and conduct more tests.
WPX’s average cost for drilling and completing a 2-mile Delaware well is down 35 percent from an average of $1,229 per foot in 2018 to $800 per foot for the second half of 2020. The current cost reflects a blend of the company’s legacy Stateline operations and its new Felix assets.
Prior to the release of frac crews, WPX completed the four-well Meadowlark pad in the Williston during the second quarter.
The highest 24-hour rate for the Meadowlark wells was 3,466 Boe/d (88 percent oil) on the 6-34 HW well, followed by 3,316 Boe/d (89 percent oil) on the 6-34 HB well. Thirty-day rates and cumulative volumes were impacted by decisions to shut in production during the quarter.
WPX is monitoring the availability of the Dakota Access Pipeline following a federal judge’s order to idle the line pending an environmental impact statement. WPX is taking additional mitigation measures to reduce its exposure to basis differentials for its Williston oil volumes.
Oil volumes of 123,700 bbl/d in second-quarter 2020 were 1 percent higher vs. first-quarter 2020 and 26 percent higher than the same period a year ago. This reflects the benefit of volumes from the acquisition of Felix Energy in March despite curtailments in the quarter.
76.6
46.5
65%
60.1
27%
Williston Basin
47.1
51.4
-8%
62.1
-24%
Subtotal (Mbbl/d)
123.7
97.9
26%
122.2
1%
Delaware Basin
27.2
21.7
25%
24.9
9%
Williston Basin
8.2
5.7
44%
9.1
-10%
Subtotal (Mbbl/d)
35.4
27.4
29%
34.0
4%
Delaware Basin
239.1
170.9
40%
194.7
23%
Williston Basin
47.9
35.0
37%
49.4
-3%
Subtotal (MMcf/d)
287.0
205.9
39%
244.1
18%
159.6
30%
196.9
5%
Approximately 20,000 bbl/d of oil were curtailed in the quarter, with a peak of roughly 30,000 bbl/d in May. WPX began bringing production back online in June as market conditions started improving.
Total capital spending in second-quarter 2020 was $188 million, predominantly from $173 million in D&C activity for operated wells and $3 million for midstream infrastructure.
The lone exception was gathering, processing and transportation costs, which increased by $5 million over first-quarter 2020. These costs are more fixed in nature and also included the addition of a contract associated with the company’s purchase of Felix Energy.
For the first half of 2020, WPX posted a net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $622 million, including a $594 million gain on derivatives that was more than offset by a nearly $1 billion impairment to the book value of WPX’s assets in the Williston Basin.
For the first half of 2020, WPX posted adjusted net income from continuing operations of $99 million, or income of $0.19 per share, up from $59 million for the same period in 2019. A reconciliation accompanies this press release.
Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first half of 2020 rose 17 percent to $779 million vs. the same period a year ago. A reconciliation accompanies this press release.
WPX’s total liquidity at the close of business on June 30, 2020, was approximately $1.9 billion, including cash, cash equivalents and all of its $1.5 billion available revolver capacity.
During the quarter, WPX issued $500 million in new 5.875 percent Senior Notes due in 2028. A portion of the proceeds from this offering were used to retire approximately $369 million of Senior Notes due in 2022, 2023 and 2024 through a tender offer that settled after the quarter closed.
WPX’s updated maturity schedule is detailed in the quarterly investor slide deck at www.wpxenergy.com. The company’s next significant bond payment does not occur until August 2023 when $242 million matures.
A limited number of phone lines also will be available at (833) 832-5123. International callers should dial (469) 565-9820. The conference code is 9577094.
# # #
449
$
511
$
539
$
551
$
2,050
465
$
241
$
706
25
16
16
18
75
13
11
24
33
31
26
32
122
24
22
46
507
558
581
601
2,247
502
274
776
(207
)
78
175
(199
)
(153
)
869
(275
)
594
59
58
38
39
194
24
32
56
–
1
1
2
4
3
2
5
359
695
795
443
2,292
1,398
33
1,431
219
221
241
247
928
259
229
488
86
94
96
98
374
101
94
195
42
40
49
52
183
62
67
129
39
43
46
50
178
42
25
67
24
24
22
25
95
67
19
86
39
40
42
51
172
42
33
75
8
8
9
9
34
9
9
18
47
48
51
60
206
51
42
93
49
41
36
37
163
34
32
66
–
–
–
3
3
27
3
30
–
–
–
–
–
967
–
967
2
3
12
1
18
14
(7
)
7
508
514
553
573
2,148
1,624
504
2,128
(41
)
(40
)
(38
)
(40
)
(159
)
(48
)
(49
)
(97
)
–
–
(47
)
–
(47
)
1
–
1
126
247
–
7
380
–
2
2
2
1
3
3
9
3
5
8
–
–
1
–
1
3
(1
)
2
(62
)
$
389
$
161
$
(160
)
$
328
(267
)
$
(514
)
$
(781
)
(14
)
84
39
(39
)
70
(61
)
(101
)
(162
)
–
–
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(180
)
5
(175
)
–
–
–
–
–
2
1
3
(48
)
$
305
$
122
$
(121
)
$
258
(208
)
$
(414
)
$
(622
)
–
–
(1
)
(1
)
(2
)
(180
)
5
(175
)
8,648
8,905
9,991
10,279
37,822
11,121
11,259
22,381
18,210
18,736
20,874
20,533
78,354
22,212
26,116
48,328
2,288
2,493
2,486
2,776
10,043
3,097
3,222
6,320
13,971
14,520
15,955
16,478
60,924
17,921
18,834
36,755
96.1
97.9
108.6
111.7
103.6
122.2
123.7
123.0
202.3
205.9
226.9
223.2
214.7
244.1
287.0
265.5
25.4
27.4
27.0
30.2
27.5
34.0
35.4
34.7
155.2
159.6
173.4
179.1
166.9
196.9
207.0
201.9
51.92
$
57.42
$
53.92
$
53.59
$
54.20
41.83
$
21.42
$
31.56
1.36
$
0.88
$
0.77
$
0.87
$
0.96
0.56
$
0.43
$
0.49
14.47
$
12.21
$
10.73
$
11.53
$
12.17
7.73
$
6.74
$
7.23
15.68
$
15.24
$
15.11
$
14.95
$
15.23
14.48
$
12.15
$
13.29
6.13
$
6.50
$
6.02
$
5.92
$
6.13
5.66
$
4.96
$
5.30
2.98
$
2.78
$
3.10
$
3.16
$
3.01
3.47
$
3.53
$
3.50
2.79
$
2.95
$
2.90
$
3.00
$
2.92
2.36
$
1.33
$
1.83
2.81
$
2.73
$
2.69
$
3.07
$
2.83
2.33
$
1.75
$
2.04
0.56
0.56
0.54
0.60
0.57
0.52
0.49
0.50
3.37
$
3.29
$
3.23
$
3.67
$
3.40
2.85
$
2.24
$
2.54
2.95
$
2.76
$
2.37
$
2.45
$
2.61
2.66
$
2.59
$
2.63
2020
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
1,016
$
–
$
1,016
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
21
$
–
$
21
(126
)
$
(247
)
$
–
$
(7
)
$
(380
)
$
–
$
(2
)
$
(2
)
–
$
–
$
47
$
–
$
47
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
11
$
5
$
16
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
3
$
5
$
8
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
–
$
6
$
6
$
27
$
3
$
30
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
(5
)
$
(5
)
207
$
(78
)
$
(175
)
$
199
$
153
$
(869
)
$
275
$
(594
)
9
$
(10
)
$
4
$
9
$
12
$
117
$
337
$
454
90
$
(335
)
$
(110
)
$
217
$
(138
)
$
312
$
608
$
920
(20
)
$
76
$
25
$
(50
)
$
32
$
(72
)
$
(136
)
$
(208
)
(1
)
$
–
$
–
$
(1
)
$
(2
)
$
(5
)
$
(1
)
$
(6
)
1
$
(9
)
$
1
$
(3
)
$
(10
)
$
3
$
12
$
15
70
$
(268
)
$
(84
)
$
163
$
(118
)
$
238
$
483
$
721
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
2.21
$
–
$
1.98
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
0.05
$
–
$
0.04
(0.30
)
$
(0.58
)
$
–
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.90
)
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
0.11
$
–
$
0.11
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
0.04
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
–
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
–
$
–
$
–
–
$
–
$
–
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.06
$
–
$
0.06
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
0.49
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.41
)
$
0.49
$
0.36
$
(1.89
)
$
0.49
$
(1.16
)
0.02
$
(0.02
)
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.03
$
0.25
$
0.60
$
0.89
0.21
$
(0.79
)
$
(0.26
)
$
0.52
$
(0.33
)
$
0.68
$
1.08
$
1.80
(0.05
)
$
0.18
$
0.06
$
(0.12
)
$
0.08
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.41
)
–
$
–
$
–
$
–
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.01
)
$
–
$
(0.01
)
–
$
(0.02
)
$
–
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.02
)
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.03
0.16
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.20
)
$
0.39
$
(0.28
)
$
0.53
$
0.86
$
1.41
2.6
–
–
1.8
–
2.2
1.9
2.2
41
40
38
40
159
48
49
97
(14
)
84
39
(39
)
70
(61
)
(101
)
(162
)
219
221
241
247
928
259
229
488
24
24
22
25
95
67
19
86
–
967
967
–
21
21
(126
)
(247
)
–
(7
)
(380
)
–
(2
)
(2
)
–
–
47
–
47
–
–
–
–
–
11
5
16
–
–
–
–
–
3
5
8
–
–
–
–
–
–
3
3
27
3
30
–
–
–
–
–
–
(5
)
(5
)
207
(78
)
(175
)
199
153
(869
)
275
(594
)
9
(10
)
4
9
12
117
337
454
8
8
9
9
34
9
9
18
–
–
1
1
2
180
(5
)
175
2020
272
$
362
$
272
$
351
$
1,257
$
256
$
276
$
532
1
(60
)
33
(7
)
(33
)
44
76
120
4
3
4
3
14
4
3
7
(425
)
(341
)
(264
)
(283
)
(1,313
)
(313
)
(188
)
(501
)
–
–
–
(8
)
(8
)
(13
)
(7
)
(20
)
–
–
–
–
–
18
6
24
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
241
$
511
$
706
$
960
11
16
24
41
22
31
46
64
274
558
776
1,065
(275
)
78
594
(129
)
32
58
56
117
2
1
5
1
33
695
1,431
1,054
229
221
488
440
94
94
195
180
67
40
129
82
25
43
67
82
19
24
86
48
42
48
93
95
32
41
66
90
–
–
967
–
3
–
30
–
(7
)
3
7
5
504
514
2,128
1,022
(471
)
181
(697
)
32
(49
)
(40
)
(97
)
(81
)
2
247
2
373
5
1
8
3
(1
)
–
3
–
(514
)
389
(781
)
327
(101
)
84
(162
)
70
(413
)
305
(619
)
257
5
–
(175
)
–
(408
)
305
(794
)
257
1
–
3
–
(409
)
$
305
$
(797
)
$
257
(414
)
$
305
$
(622
)
$
257
5
–
(175
)
–
(409
)
$
305
$
(797
)
$
257
(0.74
)
$
0.72
$
(1.22
)
$
0.61
0.01
–
(0.35
)
–
(0.73
)
$
0.72
$
(1.57
)
$
0.61
559.7
422.5
508.8
421.8
559.7
423.5
508.8
423.6
407
$
60
424
450
345
57
27
41
42
39
1,245
647
41
48
10,261
11,244
(1,840
)
(3,654
)
8,421
7,590
34
10
117
118
9,858
$
8,413
412
$
556
239
251
369
–
90
91
1,110
898
137
290
3,210
2,202
51
–
658
508
11
–
–
–
6
4
8,653
7,692
(3,978
)
(3,181
)
4,681
4,515
9,858
$
8,413
(794
)
$
257
488
440
(153
)
69
1,050
41
(2
)
(373
)
(594
)
129
454
(1
)
19
17
129
(145
)
16
2
3
(1
)
(172
)
203
(19
)
38
(61
)
(17
)
149
(15
)
19
(10
)
532
634
(598
)
(774
)
(21
)
–
4
590
(915
)
–
–
(18
)
7
7
(1,523
)
(195
)
1
1
(44
)
–
860
1,002
(860
)
(1,332
)
1,383
–
(2
)
–
(8
)
(15
)
(6
)
–
24
(8
)
14
1,340
(330
)
349
109
80
18
429
$
127
