18:16 | 06.01.2022

Wrench Group Acquires Maine Home Services

Wrench Group, LLC (“Wrench”), a national leader in home services, announced it has acquired Maine Home Services (“Maine”), a top provider of electrical services in the San Jose and Bay Area. Livermore, Calif.-based Maine becomes the 25th company in the Wrench family of brands and furthers Wrench’s growth into the Bay Area market and northern California. Wrench has now added 15 home services brands to its roster since March 2020. Maine will operate under the service umbrella of Service Champions Heating & Air Conditioning, a home services company with five locations across the Bay Area. Service Champions joined the Wrench family in 2020 as its first California location, and they have a strong presence throughout the region. “Maine Home Services is a successful electrical company with a reputation for outstanding service,” said Ken Haines, CEO of the Wrench Group. “They are a perfect complement to Service Champions’ award-winning work as an HVAC service provider, and allow us to expand our offerings and grow in the Bay Area.” “We are excited to be joining Wrench Group and become part of the fastest-growing team of home services leaders in the country,” said Scott Mamola, President and Owner of Maine Home Services. “This partnership enables us to build upon the premium level of service our customers expect and opens up new opportunities for collaboration under our alliance with Service Champions.” A leader in the Bay Area for 18 years, Maine Home Services specializes in award-winning electrical services, solutions and products from licensed and experienced technicians. The company offers 24-hour services, same-day repairs and an upfront pricing guarantee. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Maine will retain its local leadership and management, and continue to operate under its current brand in the near term before transitioning to the Service Champions brand at a future date to be determined. They currently have approximately 20 team members, and serve more than 2,700 customers across the San Jose and Bay Area.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 18 markets across 11 states, and was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the nation. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves approximately 1.3 million customers annually with over 4,200 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.

About Service Champions

Service Champions is a leading heating and air-conditioning company with locations in Livermore, Martinez, Pleasanton, Sacramento, and San Jose. Since 2002, Service Champions has been committed to providing San Francisco Bay Area and metropolitan Sacramento customers with air conditioner and furnace repair, maintenance, and replacement services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005679/en/