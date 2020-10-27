13:00 | 27.10.2020

Wrike Enables South African Technology and Consulting Company ELDO Energy to Accelerate Global Expansion

Wrike, the most intelligent and versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that ELDO Energy, a leading South African energy technology and consulting company, is using Wrike to manage global projects, helping the firm expedite deployments and expand globally. ELDO needed a scalable platform that could automate its unique workflows and accelerate operations. The company also required a system that could enhance accountability, maximize resources, and increase clarity across the entire organization — to better prioritize at-risk projects and improve team alignment. “There are massive differences between task management and project management,” said Adam Griffin, Chief Operating Officer, ELDO Energy. “Wrike demonstrated the business cases and efficiencies, which aligned with our aggressive growth strategy. It was easy to agree on Wrike due to its incredible functionality.” With Wrike, ELDO can map out a detailed hierarchy of spaces, folders, templates, and projects within the work management system and add more context within each task and assignment. The extra clarity in assignments empowers staff to work better and stay engaged in their work. Wrike also delivers visual and customizable reports across all teams through Dashboards, Timesheet Reports, and Wrike Resource, helping the company allocate and optimize its resources to yield the best performance possible from its staff. Wrike can be customized to how each manager, team, and individual prefers to work, so they can focus on moving projects forward and working smarter. Wrike’s flexibility has aided the company in transitioning to a remote work environment, a crucial quality in today’s COVID world and for the ELDO team. “We were very nervous about how our company as an operational business was going to look during COVID,” added Griffin. “Wrike has allowed us to completely transform our business into an incredible hybrid of a work-from-home, flexi-work environment. Wrike allows us to see what our teams are working on, when they are available, and what they still need to complete. Wrike has been the backbone for us to have this COVID digital transformation. Using Wrike as a digital workspace has absolutely transformed our business.” With Wrike, ELDO has doubled its output, tripled its number of concurrent deployments, reduced project planning time by 50 percent, and executed deal cycles three times faster. “It’s unbelievable what we’ve been able to achieve,” said Griffin, “It’s a proud achievement for myself in my own career and personal life to have deployed something like Wrike.” “Global firms recognize the value that Wrike can bring to their organization, and the transformative impact of having a market leading collaborative work management platform,” said Saranya Babu, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Wrike. “ELDO Energy is poised to take full advantage of the Wrike platform to work more productively, enabling them to maintain their focus on developing innovative solutions for their customers.” For more information on how ELDO Energy is using Wrike, please read the case study: Driving Efficiency: ELDO Doubles Output by Maximizing Resources with Wrike

About Wrike

