4:38 | 10.11.2020
WSI Partners with Syngenta to Open New Agriculture Crop Protection Product Facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa
WSI announced today that it is expanding its agriculture crop protection logistics footprint by partnering with Syngenta, a leader in agriculture innovation, in opening a state-of-the-art storage and distribution center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The crop protection facility will expand upon an already established, nationwide network for Syngenta and unlock new growth potential within the agriculture sector.
This phase comprises a distribution building serving the agricultural industry throughout the Midwest. WSI plans an expansion to include a bulk tank farm and possibly additional packaging space.
Syngenta is the initial occupant of the first phase. The strategically located distribution center provides Syngenta additional capacity and flexibility toward meeting the increasing demand for its innovative crop solutions in the U.S. The facility will better position Syngenta to provide uninterrupted distribution and faster service designed to keep their customers’ operations running smoothly.
“This site was selected because of its central location in the heart of American agriculture,” said Roger Herzog, Syngenta head of Logistics in North America Supply Operations. “The location, combined with the interstate and potential rail access, is ideally suited to serve Syngenta’s logistics needs in a six-state region.”
The Mills County project is another in a long list of Syngenta investments in the U.S. for American farmers in recent years, totaling more than $315 million.
“This has truly been a coordinated effort between WSI, Syngenta and Mills County, one that started a number of years ago with gathering requirements and initial planning,” said Larry Lenz, Syngenta project lead. “The collaboration and commitment to excellence with WSI has resulted in a level of professional service Syngenta’s customers have come to expect. From start to finish, this has been a very exciting and rewarding project.”
WSI has an historic expertise when it comes to chemical logistics, being the first third-party logistics provider to receive Responsible Care® designation from the American Chemistry Council. WSI is devoted to providing its customers the same consistently high-quality services for which it is known, as well as maintaining strict regulatory and quality control its customers and members of the community expect.
“WSI is dedicated to ensuring Syngenta’s customers receive the absolute reliability they require and deserve to obtain the highest yields. The food supply in America is the most essential component of our economy and WSI is proud to play a small part in Syngenta’s supply chain serving the agricultural community,” said Bob Schroeder, WSI CEO.
Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) and Responsible Care® certifications
Hazmat (class H3 and H4) and Non-Hazmat Storage
Chemical Handling Certification/Training
Advanced Facility Ventilation Technologies
For more about Council Bluffs or other facilities within WSI’s network, we welcome the opportunity to discuss. Visit www.wsinc.com to reach out to one of our supply chain and logistic professionals.
WSI and Syngenta would like to thank the Mills County, Iowa Supervisors and Mills County Economic Development Foundation for all their help and support of this project.
