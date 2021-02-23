|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 23.02.2021
Xcel Energy Again Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2021
For the second year in a row, Xcel Energy has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.
The survey was expanded this year to recognize how companies have adapted and responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to commitments to environmental, social and governance issues, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.
“We’re honored to again be recognized one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ben Fowke, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “I am very proud of how Xcel Energy has maintained its commitment to our core values and clean energy goals, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.”
Xcel Energy is the first major U.S. electricity provider to commit to reducing carbon emissions 80% from 2005 levels by 2030, with a vision of providing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050, and today the company is more than halfway to its goal, having reduced carbon emissions 51%, a record 12% drop in a single year.
Xcel Energy is one of only nine honorees in the Energy & Utilities category, and one of only four companies in the United States in that group.
The full list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer