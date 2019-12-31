|
12:00 | 30.07.2020
Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today reported 2020 second quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $287 million, or $0.54 per share, compared with $238 million, or $0.46 per share in the same period in 2019.
“Despite lower sales due to COVID-19, Xcel Energy achieved strong second quarter results primarily due to the positive impact of weather and cost management efforts. We are on track with our financial plan and are reaffirming our 2020 earnings guidance of $2.73 to $2.83 per share. However, we’ll continue to monitor and manage through the economic uncertainty of this pandemic,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy.
“At the same time we are delivering for our shareholders, we continue to deliver for our customers and communities. Across our service territory, we are working with key stakeholders and communities to find ways to help support economic recovery efforts. In Minnesota, we recently proposed a plan to spend nearly $3 billion in energy investments to help boost job growth and economic activity in the state,” continued Fowke. “Those proposed projects alone would create an estimated 5,000 jobs and add more wind and solar to our system in our home state. In addition, we continue to work with our customers and commissions to support those that are struggling with bills in these challenging times.”
At 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Xcel Energy will host a conference call to review financial results. To participate in the call, please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start and follow the operator’s instructions.
US Dial-In:
(888) 224-1121
International Dial-In:
(400) 120-9101
Conference ID:
8266089
The conference call also will be simultaneously broadcast and archived on Xcel Energy’s website at www.xcelenergy.com. To access the presentation, click on Investor Relations. If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. CDT on July 30 through 12:00 p.m. CDT on August 2.
Replay Numbers
US Dial-In:
(888) 203-1112
International Dial-In:
(719) 457-0820
Access Code:
8266089
Except for the historical statements contained in this report, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including the 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future bad debt expense, and future operating performance, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and subsequent securities filings, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee work force and third-party contractor factors; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries’ ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers’ and counterparties’ ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries’ ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; and costs of potential regulatory penalties.
Electric
$
2,286
$
2,249
$
4,489
$
4,574
Natural gas
280
308
863
1,102
Other
20
20
45
42
Total operating revenues
2,586
2,577
5,397
5,718
Electric fuel and purchased power
833
813
1,630
1,727
Cost of natural gas sold and transported
86
112
371
591
Cost of sales — other
8
10
17
19
Operating and maintenance expenses
550
586
1,129
1,184
Conservation and demand side management expenses
68
65
142
137
Depreciation and amortization
473
439
936
872
Taxes (other than income taxes)
146
142
295
292
Total operating expenses
2,164
2,167
4,520
4,822
422
410
877
896
Other income (expense), net
5
2
(7)
6
Equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
6
9
17
19
Allowance for funds used during construction — equity
37
20
61
40
Interest charges — includes other financing costs of
$7, $6, $14 and $13, respectively
208
189
407
379
Allowance for funds used during construction — debt
(12)
(10)
(22)
(20)
Total interest charges and financing costs
196
179
385
359
274
262
563
602
Income tax (benefit) expense
(13)
24
(19)
49
$
287
$
238
$
582
$
553
Basic
527
516
526
515
Diluted
527
518
527
517
Basic
$
0.54
$
0.46
$
1.10
$
1.07
Diluted
0.54
0.46
1.10
1.07
Due to the seasonality of Xcel Energy’s operating results, quarterly financial results are not an appropriate base from which to project annual results.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of Xcel Energy’s core earnings and underlying performance. We believe these measurements are useful to investors to evaluate the actual and projected financial performance and contribution of our subsidiaries. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, there were no such adjustments to GAAP earnings and therefore GAAP earnings equal ongoing earnings for these periods.
All companies were negatively impacted by the pandemic starting in March 2020 and continuing into the second quarter. See Note 5 for further information regarding COVID-19, including impact on monthly weather-adjusted electric sales in the second quarter.
Summarized diluted EPS for Xcel Energy:
$
0.21
$
0.20
$
0.45
$
0.47
NSP-Minnesota
0.22
0.19
0.43
0.41
Southwestern Public Service Company (SPS)
0.14
0.11
0.22
0.22
NSP-Wisconsin
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.06
Equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Regulated utility (a)
0.60
0.53
1.20
1.18
Xcel Energy Inc. and Other
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.10)
(0.11)
Components significantly contributing to changes in 2020 EPS compared with the same period in 2019:
Components of change — 2020 vs. 2019:
Lower Effective Tax Rate (ETR) (a)
0.07
0.10
Lower O&M
0.05
0.08
Higher AFUDC
0.03
0.04
Higher electric margins (b)
0.02
0.02
Higher depreciation and amortization
(0.05)
(0.09)
Higher interest charges
(0.03)
(0.04)
Lower natural gas margins
—
(0.03)
Lower other income (expense), net
—
(0.02)
Other (net)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Includes production tax credits (PTCs) and tax reform regulatory amounts, which are primarily offset in electric margin.
The period-over-period change in electric margin was negatively impacted by reductions in sales and demand. See table below:
$
0.09
$
0.09
(0.07)
(0.07)
$
0.02
$
0.02
Degree-day or Temperature-Humidity Index (THI) data is used to estimate amounts of energy required to maintain comfortable indoor temperature levels based on each day’s average temperature and humidity. Heating degree-days (HDD) is the measure of the variation in the weather based on the extent to which the average daily temperature falls below 65° Fahrenheit. Cooling degree-days (CDD) is the measure of the variation in the weather based on the extent to which the average daily temperature rises above 65° Fahrenheit. Each degree of temperature above 65° Fahrenheit is counted as one CDD, and each degree of temperature below 65° Fahrenheit is counted as one HDD. In Xcel Energy’s more humid service territories, a THI is used in place of CDD, which adds a humidity factor to CDD. HDD, CDD and THI are most likely to impact the usage of Xcel Energy’s residential and commercial customers. Industrial customers are less sensitive to weather.
Normal weather conditions are defined as either the 10, 20 or 30-year average of actual historical weather conditions. The historical period of time used in the calculation of normal weather differs by jurisdiction, based on regulatory practice. To calculate the impact of weather on demand, a demand factor is applied to the weather impact on sales. Extreme weather variations, windchill and cloud cover may not be reflected in weather-normalized estimates.
Percentage increase (decrease) in normal and actual HDD, CDD and THI:
%
16.9
%
(11.8)
%
(4.1)
%
12.8
%
(14.4)
%
CDD
(45.2)
191.2
22.5
(45.5)
139.9
THI
(26.7)
63.6
14.7
(26.9)
63.6
0.028
$
(0.024)
$
0.052
$
0.017
$
(0.005)
$
0.022
Decoupling and sales true-up
0.006
(0.020)
(0.009)
0.001
(0.010)
Electric total
0.014
$
(0.018)
$
0.032
$
0.008
$
(0.004)
$
0.012
Firm natural gas
0.004
(0.003)
(0.006)
0.022
(0.028)
Total
0.015
$
(0.014)
$
0.029
$
0.002
$
0.018
$
(0.016)
Electric residential
13.5
%
10.2
%
13.4
%
10.8
%
11.9
%
Electric commercial and industrial
(8.3)
(13.2)
(7.5)
(12.3)
(10.2)
Total retail electric sales
(1.7)
(6.6)
(4.4)
(6.5)
(4.5)
Firm natural gas sales
(13.0)
0.4
N/A
(3.8)
(8.5)
Electric residential
6.1
%
5.7
%
3.3
%
4.9
%
5.4
%
Electric commercial and industrial
(10.4)
(14.2)
(8.6)
(13.3)
(11.5)
Total retail electric sales
(5.4)
(8.5)
(6.9)
(8.6)
(7.1)
Firm natural gas sales
(7.4)
2.7
N/A
3.1
(3.9)
Electric residential
5.7
%
2.1
%
5.4
%
1.0
%
3.8
%
Electric commercial and industrial
(4.0)
(8.5)
(2.2)
(6.4)
(5.4)
Total retail electric sales
(1.0)
(5.4)
(1.1)
(4.3)
(2.9)
Firm natural gas sales
(8.2)
(10.4)
N/A
(12.0)
(9.1)
%
2.7
%
1.9
%
3.0
%
2.9
%
(8.7)
(2.7)
(5.8)
(5.3)
(2.1)
(3.5)
2.6
N/A
3.3
0.2
%
2.2
%
1.3
%
2.4
%
2.3
%
(9.2)
(3.3)
(6.4)
(5.8)
(2.7)
(4.1)
1.7
N/A
2.3
(0.7)
NSP-Minnesota — Residential sales growth reflects higher use per customer from stay-at-home mandates and increased customer additions. The drop in C&I sales was as a result of customer growth offset by lower use per customer. Decreased sales to C&I customers were due to the shutdown of the economy from COVID-19 and declines in the energy, manufacturing and services sectors.
SPS — Residential sales increased due to customer growth and higher use per customer from stay-at-home mandates. The decline in C&I sales was due to shutdowns of the economy from COVID-19, declines in oil and natural gas extraction due to lower commodity prices and lower manufacturing, agriculture & food and services.
NSP-Wisconsin — Residential sales growth was attributable to higher use per customer from stay-at-home mandates and customer additions. The decline in C&I was largely due to the shutdown of the economy from COVID-19 and decreased sales to the manufacturing sector.
Electric revenues and margin:
$
2,286
$
2,249
$
4,489
$
4,574
Electric fuel and purchased power
(833)
(813)
(1,630)
(1,727)
Electric margin
$
1,453
$
1,436
$
2,859
$
2,847
Changes in electric margin:
$
21
$
34
Wholesale transmission revenue (net)
20
25
Non-fuel riders
11
24
Estimated impact of weather (net of decoupling/sales true-up)
21
8
PTCs flowed back to customers (offset by a lower ETR)
(31)
(53)
Sales and demand (a)
(47)
(46)
New Mexico tax reform related regulatory settlement (2019)
—
(10)
Other (net)
22
30
Total increase in electric margin
$
17
$
12
Natural gas revenues and margin:
$
280
$
308
$
863
$
1,102
Cost of natural gas sold and transported
(86)
(112)
(371)
(591)
Natural gas margin
$
194
$
196
$
492
$
511
Changes in natural gas margin:
$
(2)
$
(19)
Transport sales
—
(2)
Regulatory rate outcomes (Wisconsin)
—
(2)
Retail sales decline
(2)
(1)
Infrastructure and integrity riders
4
5
Conservation revenue (offset in expenses)
2
3
Other (net)
(4)
(3)
Total decrease in natural gas margin
$
(2)
$
(19)
$
(20)
$
(30)
Employee benefits
6
(10)
Transmission
(5)
(6)
Generation
(4)
(6)
Strategic initiatives
—
6
Other (net)
(13)
(9)
Total decrease in O&M expenses
$
(36)
$
(55)
Distribution expenses declined due to cost mitigation efforts including allocation of workforce, material and supply management, performance of maintenance and other items;
Employee benefits were lower year-to-date primarily due to change in deferred compensation liability, offset in Other Income (Expense);
Transmission expenses declined due to a reduction in labor related amounts and cost mitigation initiatives;
Generation expenses were lower from timing of maintenance and overhauls at power plants and cost mitigation efforts, partially offset by an increase in wind related amounts;
Strategic initiative amounts were higher year-to-date due to increased spending on customer experience transformation program expenses and advanced grid infrastructure; and
Other primarily includes deferred amounts associated with the Texas 2019 electric rate case and the outcome of the CPUC’s rehearing of the Colorado 2019 electric rate case.
Income taxes decreased $68 million for the first six months of 2020. Decrease was primarily driven by an increase in wind PTCs, lower pretax earnings and an increase in plant-related regulatory differences. Wind PTCs are credited to customers and do not have a material impact on net income. The ETR was (3.4%) for the first six months ending June 30, 2020 compared with 8.1% for the same period in 2019.
Additional details:
21.0
%
21.0
%
—
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
—
%
State tax (net of federal tax effect)
5.1
5.0
0.1
5.0
5.0
—
(Decreases) increases:
Wind PTCs
(21.1)
(11.9)
(9.2)
(19.1)
(10.0)
(9.1)
Plant regulatory differences (a)
(7.1)
(5.5)
(1.6)
(7.8)
(5.6)
(2.2)
Other tax credits and NOL allowances (net)
(1.9)
(0.6)
(1.3)
(1.4)
(1.8)
0.4
Other (net)
(0.7)
1.2
(1.9)
(1.1)
(0.5)
(0.6)
Effective income tax rate
(4.7)
%
9.2
%
(13.9)
%
(3.4)
%
8.1
%
(11.5)
%
$
1,101
3
%
$
702
2
%
Short-term debt
1,410
4
595
2
Long-term debt
19,463
55
17,407
54
Total debt
21,974
62
18,704
58
Common equity
13,385
38
13,239
42
Total capitalization
$
35,359
100
%
$
31,943
100
%
$
1,250
$
76
$
1,174
$
621
$
1,795
PSCo
700
8
692
9
701
NSP-Minnesota
500
10
490
682
1,172
SPS
500
2
498
186
684
NSP-Wisconsin
150
—
150
10
160
Total
$
3,100
$
96
$
3,004
$
1,508
$
4,512
Term Loan (c)
500
500
—
Term Loan (d)
700
700
—
Credit ratings assigned to Xcel Energy Inc. and its utility subsidiaries as of July 27, 2020:
Xcel Energy Inc.
Baa1
BBB+
BBB+
Senior Secured Debt
NSP-Minnesota
Aa3
A
A+
NSP-Wisconsin
Aa3
A
A+
PSCo
A1
A
A+
SPS
A3
A
A-
Commercial Paper
Xcel Energy Inc.
P-2
A-2
F2
NSP-Minnesota
P-1
A-2
F2
NSP-Wisconsin
P-1
A-2
F2
PSCo
P-2
A-2
F2
SPS
P-2
A-2
F2
Senior Unsecured Bonds
$
600
Completed
10 Year
3.4
%
NSP-Minnesota
First Mortgage Bonds
700
Completed
31 year
2.60
NSP-Wisconsin
First Mortgage Bonds
100
Completed
31 year
3.05
PSCo
First Mortgage Bonds
750
Completed
11 / 31 year
1.9/2.7
SPS
First Mortgage Bonds
350
Completed
30 year
3.15
Financing plans are subject to change, depending on capital expenditures, regulatory outcomes, internal cash generation, market conditions and other factors.
In July 2020, Xcel Energy Inc. sold MEC to Southwest Generation for $680 million, subject to working capital adjustments. Proceeds from the sale will primarily be used to reduce Xcel Energy’s overall financing needs.
In June 2020, NSP-Minnesota filed a supplement to its resource plan, including new modeling scenarios required by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC). The updated preferred resource plan reflects the following:
Retirement of all coal generation by 2030 with reduced operations at some units prior to retirement, including the early retirement of the King coal plant (511 MW) in 2028 and the Sherco 3 coal plant (517 MW) in 2030;
Extending the life of the Monticello nuclear plant from 2030 to 2040;
Continuing to run the Prairie Island nuclear plant through current end of life (2033 and 2034);
Construction of the Sherco combined cycle natural gas plant;
The addition of 3,500 MW of solar;
The addition of 2,250 MW of wind;
2,600 MW of firm peaking (combustion turbine, pumped hydro, battery storage, demand response etc.);
Achieving 780 GWh in energy efficiency savings annually through 2034; and
Adding 400 MW of incremental demand response by 2023, and a total of 1,500 MW of demand response by 2034.
Initial comments are due Oct. 30, 2020 and reply comments are due Jan. 15, 2021. The MPUC is anticipated to make a final decision in the first half of 2021.
A wind repowering solicitation that could result in 800 to 1,000 MW with an estimated incremental investment of $1.0 to $1.4 billion;
A 460 MW solar facility with an incremental investment of approximately $650 million;
Incremental electric vehicle investment and rebates with an estimated cost of $155 million;
Accelerated transmission investment of $180 million;
Accelerated distribution investment of $615 million; and
Accelerated natural gas investment of $50 million.
The MPUC scheduled a planning meeting to determine the procedural process and next steps.
Wildfire Protection Rider — Seeks to establish a Wildfire Protection Rider to recover incremental costs associated with system investments to reduce wildfire risk. The rider would be effective no later than June 2021 and continue through 2025. Wildfire Protection capital additions are projected to total approximately $325 million. Forecasted annual revenue requirements from 2021 through 2025 are as follows:
$
17
24
29
32
34
Advanced Grid Rider — Seeks to establish an Advanced Grid Rider to recover incremental costs associated with the Advanced Grid Intelligence and Security Initiative (AGIS). The rider would be effective no later than May 2021 and continue through 2025. The PSCo portion of the AGIS initiative is projected to total approximately $850 million of capital additions. Forecasted annual revenue requirements from 2021 through 2025 are as follows:
$
53
69
83
89
99
In July 2020, PSCo, the CPUC Staff and various intervenors filed a comprehensive unopposed settlement, which results in a net increase to retail gas rates of $77.3 million, reflecting a $94.1 million increase in base rate revenue, partially offset by $16.8 million of costs previously authorized through the Pipeline Integrity rider. The settlement is based on:
A ROE of 9.20%;
An equity ratio of 55.62%; and
A historic test year as of Sept. 30, 2019, utilizing a year-end rate base, and incorporating a known and measurable adjustment for the Tungsten to Black Hawk pipeline as of April 30, 2020.
Rates will be implemented on April 1, 2021 and will be retroactively effective back to November 2020. In July 2020, the Administrative Law Judge granted an unopposed motion to schedule a hearing for Aug. 13, 2020 to review the settlement.
In February 2020, the CPUC issued a written decision, resulting in an estimated $34.9 million net base rate revenue increase. The CPUC decision included a 9.3% ROE, an equity ratio of 55.61%, based on a current test year ended Aug. 31, 2019, implementation of decoupling in 2020 and other items.
In May 2020, the CPUC deliberated on PSCo’s request for rehearing and revised its prior decision on the test year calculation, return on prepaid pension and medical assets, a disallowance of a capital investment for the Comanche Unit 3 superheater and Board compensation. In July 2020, the CPUC’s written decision was received. As a result, electric rates will increase approximately $12 million, retroactive back to Feb. 25, 2020. In addition, as a part of the rehearing, the CPUC plans to discuss the merits of opening an investigation of Comanche Unit 3 performance.
Boulder has filed multiple separation applications with the CPUC, which have been challenged by PSCo and other intervenors. In September 2017, the CPUC issued a written decision, agreeing with several key aspects of PSCo’s position. The CPUC has approved the designation of some electrical distribution assets for transfer, subject to Boulder completing certain filings.
In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Boulder City Council also adopted an Ordinance authorizing Boulder to begin negotiations for the acquisition of certain property or to otherwise condemn that property after Feb. 1, 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, Boulder sent PSCo a notice of intent to acquire certain electric distribution assets. In the third quarter of 2019, Boulder filed its condemnation litigation, which was later dismissed by the Boulder District Court in September 2019 on the grounds that Boulder had not completed the pre-requisite CPUC process and filings. Boulder is currently appealing this order. In October 2019, the CPUC approved the subsequent filings regarding asset transfers outside of substations, reaffirmed its 2017 decision on assets outside of substations and closed the CPUC proceeding.
In December 2019, Boulder filed a new condemnation action despite its ongoing appeal of the last condemnation case. PSCo subsequently filed a motion to dismiss or stay the new condemnation action. In February 2020, Boulder filed an application under section 210 of the Federal Power Act asking FERC to order PSCo to interconnect its facilities with a future Boulder municipal utility under Boulder’s preferred terms and conditions.
In July 2020, PSCo reached a settlement with certain Boulder officials that would end the city’s effort to municipalize. The settlement, if approved, would result in a 20-year franchise arrangement (with multiple opt-out conditions), an energy partnership, an undergrounding agreement and establish how the municipalization would move forward if Boulder exercised an opt-out. The settlement will require approval by the Boulder City Council in August 2020 and will further require approval by the citizens of Boulder in a ballot referendum in November 2020.
In May 2020, the NMPRC approved a settlement, without modification, between SPS and various parties, which includes the following terms:
Base rate revenue increase of $31 million;
ROE of 9.45%;
Equity ratio of 54.77%; and
Acceleration of depreciation on the Tolk coal plant to reflect early retirement in 2037. The parties to the stipulation agreed not to oppose the full application of depreciation rates associated with the 2032 retirement date in SPS’ next base rate case.
In May 2020, SPS and intervening parties filed an unopposed blackbox settlement, which reflects the following terms.
An electric rate increase of $88 million;
ROE of 9.45% and equity ratio of 54.62% for AFUDC purposes;
Acceleration of the depreciation life of the Tolk coal plant; and
Ring fence measures, similar to other Texas utilities.
Final rates are expected to be retroactively applied as of Sept. 12, 2019. A decision from the PUCT is anticipated in the third quarter of 2020.
A high degree of uncertainty exists regarding COVID-19, the duration and magnitude of business restrictions, re-shut downs, if any, and the level and pace of recovery of the economy. Also, while we are implementing contingency plans, there are no guarantees these plans will be sufficient to offset the impact of COVID-19. The ultimate impact of this pandemic could have a material impact on Xcel Energy’s operations, financial results and cash flow.
An overview of certain risk considerations or areas which have or could significantly impact us, is as follows.
Xcel Energy has decoupling and sales true-up mechanisms in Minnesota (all electric classes) and Colorado (residential and non-demand SC&I electric classes), which mitigate the impact of changes to sales levels as compared to a base line.
The following scenarios outline the potential impact of the pandemic on electric and natural gas sales and EPS, based on various assumptions of the duration of the stay-at-home provisions and economic recovery:
Impact on weather-adjusted electric sales for 2020: an increase of ~1% in residential sales; a decline of ~4% in C&I sales; and a decline in total retail electric sales of ~2%.
Impact on 2020 natural gas sales: ~0%.
This sales decline would reduce EPS by approximately $0.11.
Base Case Scenario (severe impact through the second quarter with slower U-shaped recovery with lingering effects).
Impact on weather-adjusted electric sales for 2020: an increase of ~1% in residential sales; a decline of 6% in C&I sales; and a decline in total retail electric sales of ~4%.
Impact on 2020 natural gas sales: a decline of ~1%.
This sales decline would reduce EPS by approximately $0.17.
Severe Scenario (severe impact through the third quarter followed by protracted challenged L-shaped recovery).
Impact on weather-adjusted electric sales for 2020: an increase of ~1% in residential sales; a decline of ~12% in C&I sales; and a decline in total retail electric sales of ~8%.
Impact on 2020 natural gas sales: a decline of ~2%.
This sales decline would reduce EPS by approximately $0.37.
Potential impacts due to other items could have negative EPS impact of $0.02 to $0.05, assuming constructive regulatory treatment.
The estimated impact on our monthly weather-adjusted electric sales in the second quarter (primarily COVID-19) is as follows:
3.2%
(13.7)%
(9.6)%
May
5.1
(10.6)
(6.7)
June
8.9
(10.0)
(4.7)
Xcel Energy incorporated the base case scenario into our 2020 guidance assumptions. The second quarter sales results came in better than anticipated in our base case scenario, however there still is substantial uncertainty on the adverse impact of COVID-19 for the remainder of the year.
Xcel Energy has also filed requests in North Dakota and South Dakota to record a regulatory asset and defer all incremental expenses related to the pandemic. In July 2020, PSCo reached an agreement with Staff and the OCC on the deferral of COVID-19 related bad debt expense. These requests are pending regulatory approval.
Xcel Energy serves the majority of its wholesale customers under formula transmission and production rates which true-up rates to actual costs to serve.
Xcel Energy deferred approximately $3 million of related expenses as of June 30, 2020. We will continue to monitor these costs and assess whether the actions of the regulator provide the evidence necessary to defer amounts as regulatory assets.
We believe we can deliver earnings within our 2020 guidance range based on implementing contingency plans to offset the impact of the pandemic on sales and expense levels under the base case scenario. However, our contingency plans may not be able to offset the negative impact of COVID-19 under a severe scenario.
However, in April 2020, we were informed of supply chain disruptions, which will likely result in delays in the completion of two of our wind farms into 2021. In May 2020, the U.S. Treasury provided a one-year extension of the continuity PTC safe harbor for renewable projects, including wind and solar, that began construction in 2016 or 2017. Thus, we believe these wind farms will meet the IRS continuity requirements if ultimately placed in service in 2021. As a result, we expect these wind projects will qualify for 100% PTC benefit.
Xcel Energy does not expect any material changes to its pension funding requirement at this time. In addition, Xcel Energy has pension trackers in Colorado and Texas, which allow us to defer amounts that are above or below a baseline.
Furthermore, Xcel Energy has an outstanding forward equity agreement in connection with a $743 million public offering of 11.8 million shares. These shares have not been issued and we expect to settle this equity forward later in 2020, which will further enhance liquidity. Finally, Xcel Energy continues to have access to the capital markets on favorable terms.
For more information, see Note 3 Capital Structure, Liquidity, Financing and Credit Ratings.
Key actions include:
Executing work-from-home practices for employees who can do their work remotely;
Enhancing cleaning practices within our facilities;
Providing proper personal protective equipment and following CDC and state guidelines;
Conducting employee temperature checks;
Changing work practices to promote social distancing;
Splitting crews and staggering work times;
Limiting employee entry into customer homes to emergency situations only; and
Reminding customers of increased risks of scam activity.
Continued pay for employees who have been quarantined and provide training to employees on how to stay safe and social distance;
Expanded medical plan coverage for employees and their families to include 100% of COVID-19 medical costs;
Offered up to an additional 80 hours of paid time off to employees for pandemic related illness;
Expanded eligibility for our paid time off donation program to employees who have or are caring for a family member who has been diagnosed with the virus;
Offered new anxiety and stress management tools, in addition to our existing Employee Assistance Program;
Provided resources and educational materials to support employees adjusting to distance learning with their children; and
Implemented an employee part-time and voluntary leave of absence program for pandemic-related needs.
Plan to donate approximately $20 million in corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief in 2020.
Donated over 300,000 masks to hospitals in the communities we serve; and launched a special $300,000 COVID-19 two-to-one matching campaign, which provides a match for employee donations to impacted non-profit organizations, in addition to our standard employee matching gift programs;
Donating over 2.5 million high efficiency light bulbs;
Submitted a proposal to reduce our approved 2020 Fuel Forecast by $25 million to provide immediate relief to our Minnesota customers, which will be implemented across the three summer months equally. Additionally, we proposed temporary relief to certain businesses in Minnesota through the Business Incentive and Sustainability Rider (approximately $6 million); and
See Note 4 for discussion of the Minnesota Relief and Recovery filing.
Note 6. Earnings Guidance and Long-Term EPS and Dividend Growth Rate ObjectivesXcel Energy 2020 Earnings Guidance — Xcel Energy reaffirms 2020 EPS earnings guidance of $2.73 to $2.83 per share (a) (b), which assumes the implementation of contingency plans will be sufficient to offset the negative impacts of COVID-19 under the base case scenario. However, these contingency plans would not be sufficient to offset the negative impacts of COVID-19 under the severe scenario, which would likely result in earnings below the guidance range. For additional information on the scenarios, see Note 5.
Key assumptions as compared with 2019 levels unless noted:
Constructive outcomes in all rate case and regulatory proceedings.
Normal weather patterns for the remainder of the year.
Weather-normalized retail electric sales are projected to decline ~4%, under the base case scenario.
Weather-normalized retail firm natural gas sales are projected to decline ~1%, under the base case scenario.
Capital rider revenue is projected to increase $40 million to $45 million (net of PTCs). PTCs are credited to customers, through capital riders and reductions to electric margin.
O&M expenses are projected to decline approximately 4% to 5% under the base case scenario.
Depreciation expense is projected to increase approximately $180 million to $190 million, reflecting updated depreciation rates in regulatory proceedings which are offset by revenue increases.
Property taxes are projected to increase approximately $35 million to $45 million.
Interest expense (net of AFUDC – debt) is projected to increase $45 million to $55 million.
AFUDC – equity is projected to increase approximately $35 million to $45 million.
The ETR is projected to be ~0%. The ETR reflects benefits of PTCs which are credited to customers through electric margin and will not have a material impact on net income.
Deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 5% to 7% based off of a 2019 base of $2.60 per share, which represents the mid-point of the original 2019 guidance range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share;
Deliver annual dividend increases of 5% to 7%;
Target a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70%; and
Maintain senior secured debt credit ratings in the A range.
Electric and natural gas
$
2,566
$
2,557
Other
20
20
Total operating revenues
2,586
2,577
$
287
$
238
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
527
518
Regulated utility
$
0.60
$
0.53
Xcel Energy Inc. and other costs
(0.07)
(0.06)
Book value per share
$
25.39
$
23.96
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.43
0.41
Electric and natural gas
$
5,352
$
5,676
Other
45
42
Total operating revenues
5,397
5,718
$
582
$
553
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
527
517
Regulated utility
$
1.20
$
1.18
Xcel Energy Inc. and other costs
(0.10)
(0.11)
Book value per share
$
25.40
$
23.92
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.86
0.81
