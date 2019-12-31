|
Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today reported 2020 third quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $603 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with $527 million, or $1.01 per share in the same period in 2019.
“Xcel Energy achieved strong third quarter results despite the ongoing pandemic and has launched important new initiatives to support our customers, employees and communities through these challenging times. As a result, we are narrowing our 2020 earnings guidance to $2.75 to $2.81 per share. In addition, we are initiating 2021 earnings guidance of $2.90 to $3.00 per share, which is consistent with our long-term growth objective,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy.
“Over the next five years, we plan to invest $22.6 billion in base capital. We also have proposed to invest an incremental $1.4 billion related to requests from Minnesota to help address the economic impacts of COVID-19. Our proposal, which includes grid investment, solar facilities and modernizing aging wind farms, would create 5,000 jobs and expand our renewable portfolio, all while keeping customer bills low. It also outlines a 10-year vision to power 1.5 million electric vehicles, saving customers $1 billion on fueling costs and cutting carbon emissions by nearly 5 million tons annually by 2030.”
Except for the historical statements contained in this report, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements, including the 2020 earnings per share (EPS) guidance, 2021 EPS guidance, long-term EPS and dividend growth rate objectives, future sales, future bad debt expense, future operating performance, estimated base capital expenditures and financing plans, projected capital additions and forecasted annual revenue requirements with respect to rider filings, and expectations regarding regulatory proceedings, as well as assumptions and other statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Actual results may vary materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking information. The following factors, in addition to those discussed in Xcel Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations as suggested by such forward-looking information: uncertainty around the impacts and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational safety, including our nuclear generation facilities; successful long-term operational planning; commodity risks associated with energy markets and production; rising energy prices and fuel costs; qualified employee work force and third-party contractor factors; ability to recover costs, changes in regulation and subsidiaries’ ability to recover costs from customers; reductions in our credit ratings and the cost of maintaining certain contractual relationships; general economic conditions, including inflation rates, monetary fluctuations and their impact on capital expenditures and the ability of Xcel Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries to obtain financing on favorable terms; availability or cost of capital; our customers’ and counterparties’ ability to pay their debts to us; assumptions and costs relating to funding our employee benefit plans and health care benefits; our subsidiaries’ ability to make dividend payments; tax laws; effects of geopolitical events, including war and acts of terrorism; cyber security threats and data security breaches; seasonal weather patterns; changes in environmental laws and regulations; climate change and other weather; natural disaster and resource depletion, including compliance with any accompanying legislative and regulatory changes; and costs of potential regulatory penalties.
Electric
$
2,941
$
2,771
$
7,430
$
7,345
Natural gas
219
222
1,082
1,324
Other
22
20
67
62
Total operating revenues
3,182
3,013
8,579
8,731
Electric fuel and purchased power
981
952
2,611
2,679
Cost of natural gas sold and transported
54
55
425
646
Cost of sales — other
11
9
28
28
Operating and maintenance expenses
579
580
1,708
1,764
Conservation and demand side management expenses
73
75
215
212
Depreciation and amortization
513
447
1,449
1,319
Taxes (other than income taxes)
158
137
453
429
Total operating expenses
2,369
2,255
6,889
7,077
813
758
1,690
1,654
Other income (expense), net
1
8
(6
)
14
Equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
12
10
29
29
Allowance for funds used during construction — equity
30
15
91
55
Interest charges — includes other financing costs of $7, $6, $21 and $19, respectively
221
199
628
578
Allowance for funds used during construction — debt
(11
)
(7
)
(33
)
(27
)
Total interest charges and financing costs
210
192
595
551
646
599
1,209
1,201
Income tax expense
43
72
24
121
$
603
$
527
$
1,185
$
1,080
Basic
526
519
526
517
Diluted
528
521
527
518
Basic
$
1.15
$
1.02
$
2.25
$
2.09
Diluted
1.14
1.01
2.25
2.08
Due to the seasonality of Xcel Energy’s operating results, quarterly financial results are not an appropriate base from which to project annual results.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and provide details of Xcel Energy’s core earnings and underlying performance. We believe these measurements are useful to investors to evaluate the actual and projected financial performance and contribution of our subsidiaries. For the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and 2019, there were no such adjustments to GAAP earnings and therefore GAAP earnings equal ongoing earnings for these periods.
All companies were negatively impacted by the pandemic starting in March 2020 and continuing into the third quarter. See Note 5 for further information regarding COVID-19, including estimated impact on weather-adjusted electric sales.
Summarized diluted EPS for Xcel Energy:
NSP-Minnesota
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
0.89
$
0.81
PSCo
0.42
0.39
0.87
0.86
SPS
0.24
0.20
0.46
0.42
NSP-Wisconsin
0.08
0.06
0.16
0.12
Equity earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.04
Regulated utility (a)
1.21
1.06
2.42
2.24
Xcel Energy Inc. and Other
(0.07
)
(0.05
)
(0.17
)
(0.16
)
Components significantly contributing to changes in 2020 EPS compared with the same period in 2019:
Components of change – 2020 vs. 2019
Higher electric margin (a)
0.20
0.22
Lower ETR (b)
0.07
0.17
Lower O&M
—
0.08
Higher AFUDC
0.03
0.07
Higher depreciation and amortization
(0.09
)
(0.19
)
Higher interest charges
(0.03
)
(0.07
)
Lower natural gas margins
—
(0.03
)
Lower other income (expense), net
(0.01
)
(0.03
)
Other (net)
(0.04
)
(0.05
)
$
0.21
$
0.30
Reductions in sales and demand (*)
(0.01
)
(0.08
)
Higher electric margins
$
0.20
$
0.22
Degree-day or Temperature-Humidity Index (THI) data is used to estimate amounts of energy required to maintain comfortable indoor temperature levels based on each day’s average temperature and humidity. Heating degree-days (HDD) is the measure of the variation in the weather based on the extent to which the average daily temperature falls below 65° Fahrenheit. Cooling degree-days (CDD) is the measure of the variation in the weather based on the extent to which the average daily temperature rises above 65° Fahrenheit. Each degree of temperature above 65° Fahrenheit is counted as one CDD, and each degree of temperature below 65° Fahrenheit is counted as one HDD. In Xcel Energy’s more humid service territories, a THI is used in place of CDD, which adds a humidity factor to CDD. HDD, CDD and THI are most likely to impact the usage of Xcel Energy’s residential and commercial customers. Industrial customers are less sensitive to weather.
Normal weather conditions are defined as either the 10, 20 or 30-year average of actual historical weather conditions. The historical period of time used in the calculation of normal weather differs by jurisdiction, based on regulatory practice. To calculate the impact of weather on demand, a demand factor is applied to the weather impact on sales. Extreme weather variations, windchill and cloud cover may not be reflected in weather-normalized estimates.
Percentage increase (decrease) in normal and actual HDD, CDD and THI:
48.4
%
(64.0)
%
251.2
%
(2.8)
%
10.7
%
(11.2)
%
CDD
20.7
27.4
1.3
21.2
6.4
21.3
THI
4.6
(2.6)
8.3
7.0
(8.2)
18.3
$
0.079
$
0.040
$
0.039
$
0.096
$
0.035
$
0.061
Decoupling and sales true-up
(0.035)
—
(0.035)
(0.044)
0.001
(0.045)
Electric total
$
0.044
$
0.040
$
0.004
$
0.052
$
0.036
$
0.016
Firm natural gas
—
(0.001)
0.001
(0.005)
0.021
(0.026)
Total
$
0.044
$
0.039
$
0.005
$
0.047
$
0.057
$
(0.010)
Electric residential
8.7
%
11.8
%
4.4
%
6.6
%
9.1
%
Electric C&I
(4.5
)
(5.2
)
(5.5
)
(4.1
)
(5.0
)
Total retail electric sales
(0.1
)
0.1
(3.5
)
(1.2
)
(0.9
)
Firm natural gas sales
1.1
2.1
N/A
11.2
2.0
Electric residential
3.8
%
4.3
%
2.2
%
2.0
%
3.7
%
Electric C&I
(4.2
)
(5.3
)
(5.0
)
(4.6
)
(4.8
)
Total retail electric sales
(1.6
)
(2.3
)
(3.5
)
(2.7
)
(2.4
)
Firm natural gas sales
(4.8
)
(1.8
)
N/A
6.6
(3.3
)
Electric residential
6.9
%
5.6
%
5.0
%
2.9
%
5.8
%
Electric C&I
(4.2
)
(7.3
)
(3.4
)
(5.6
)
(5.2
)
Total retail electric sales
(0.7
)
(3.4
)
(2.0
)
(3.2
)
(2.2
)
Firm natural gas sales
(7.3
)
(9.3
)
N/A
(9.9
)
(8.1
)
Electric residential
3.5
%
3.3
%
2.0
%
2.7
%
3.2
%
Electric C&I
(4.7
)
(7.5
)
(3.5
)
(5.8
)
(5.5
)
Total retail electric sales
(2.1
)
(4.2
)
(2.6
)
(3.4
)
(3.1
)
Firm natural gas sales
(1.7
)
2.2
N/A
3.6
(0.2
)
Electric residential
3.2
%
3.0
%
1.6
%
2.3
%
2.8
%
Electric C&I
(5.1
)
(7.8
)
(3.9
)
(6.2
)
(5.8
)
Total retail electric sales
(2.5
)
(4.6
)
(3.0
)
(3.8
)
(3.5
)
Firm natural gas sales
(2.5
)
1.4
N/A
2.8
(1.0
)
NSP-Minnesota — Residential sales growth reflects higher use per customer from increased working from home and an increase in customers. Decrease in C&I sales were driven by the energy, manufacturing and services sectors, primarily related to COVID-19.
SPS — Residential sales increased due to customer growth and higher use per customer from increased working from home. The decline in C&I sales was driven by shutdowns of the economy from COVID-19, primarily within the energy and manufacturing sectors.
NSP-Wisconsin — Residential sales growth was attributable to higher use per customer from increased working from home and customer additions. The decline in C&I sales was largely related to COVID-19, specifically decreased sales to the manufacturing sector.
Electric revenues and margin:
Electric revenues
$
2,941
$
2,771
$
7,430
$
7,345
Electric fuel and purchased power
(981
)
(952
)
(2,611
)
(2,679
)
Electric margin
$
1,960
$
1,819
$
4,819
$
4,666
Changes in electric margin:
$
123
$
158
Non-fuel riders
19
43
Wholesale transmission revenue (net)
10
35
MEC purchased capacity costs (b)
4
35
Estimated impact of weather (net of decoupling/sales true-up)
4
12
PTCs flowed back to customers (offset by lower ETR)
(28
)
(81
)
Sales and demand (c)
(9
)
(56
)
Other (net)
18
7
Total increase in electric margin
$
141
$
153
Natural gas revenues and margin:
Natural gas revenues
$
219
$
222
$
1,082
$
1,324
Cost of natural gas sold and transported
(54
)
(55
)
(425
)
(646
)
Natural gas margin
$
165
$
167
$
657
$
678
Changes in natural gas margin:
$
1
$
(18
)
Retail sales decline
(1
)
(2
)
Regulatory rate outcomes (Wisconsin)
—
(2
)
Transport sales
1
(1
)
Infrastructure and integrity riders
1
6
Other (net)
(4
)
(4
)
Total decrease in natural gas margin
$
(2
)
$
(21
)
$
(10
)
$
(40
)
Transmission
(4
)
(10
)
Generation
(3
)
(8
)
Texas rate case deferral
13
5
Other (net)
3
(3
)
Total decrease in O&M expenses
$
(1
)
$
(56
)
Distribution declined due to cost mitigation/continuous improvement efforts and the timing of maintenance activities.
Transmission declined due to cost mitigation/continuous improvement initiatives.
Generation was lower from timing of maintenance and overhauls at power plants and cost mitigation/continuous improvement efforts, which were partially offset by an increase in wind related O&M expenses from our renewable expansion.
Texas rate case deferral amounts were due to recognition of previously deferred amounts related with the Texas Electric Rate Case.
Included within Other (net) are amounts associated with the sale of MEC. During the third quarter of 2020, Xcel Energy recognized a net gain of approximately $20 million on the sale, which was offset by charitable giving, including COVID-19 relief efforts.
Income taxes decreased $97 million year-to-date. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in wind PTCs and an increase in plant-related regulatory differences. Wind PTCs are credited to customers and do not have a material impact on net income. The ETR was 2.0% for the first nine months ending Sept. 30, 2020 compared with 10.1% for 2019.
Additional details:
21.0
%
21.0
%
—
%
21.0
%
21.0
%
—
%
State tax (net of federal tax effect)
5.0
5.0
—
5.1
5.0
0.1
(Decreases) increases:
Wind PTCs
(8.0)
(6.1)
(1.9)
(13.2)
(8.1)
(5.1)
Plant regulatory differences (a)
(7.2)
(5.6)
(1.6)
(7.4)
(5.5)
(1.9)
Net Operating Loss carryback
(1.9)
—
(1.9)
(1.0)
—
(1.0)
Other tax credits and NOL allowances (net)
(1.0)
(1.7)
0.7
(1.2)
(1.8)
0.6
Other (net)
(1.2)
(0.6)
(0.6)
(1.3)
(0.5)
(0.8)
Effective income tax rate
6.7
%
12.0
%
(5.3)
%
2.0
%
10.1
%
(8.1)
%
$
401
1
%
$
702
2
%
Short-term debt
500
1
595
2
Long-term debt
19,960
58
17,407
54
Total debt
20,861
60
18,704
58
Common equity
13,777
40
13,239
42
Total capitalization
$
34,638
100
%
$
31,943
100
%
$
1,250
$
—
$
1,250
$
269
$
1,519
PSCo
700
8
692
2
694
NSP-Minnesota
500
10
490
202
692
SPS
500
16
484
1
485
NSP-Wisconsin
150
10
140
—
140
Total
$
3,100
$
44
$
3,056
$
474
$
3,530
Term Loan (c)
500
500
—
Credit ratings assigned to Xcel Energy Inc. and its utility subsidiaries as of Oct. 26, 2020:
Xcel Energy Inc.
Baa1
BBB+
BBB+
Senior Secured Debt
NSP-Minnesota
Aa3
A
A+
NSP-Wisconsin
Aa3
A
A+
PSCo
A1
A
A+
SPS
A3
A
A-
Commercial Paper
Xcel Energy Inc.
P-2
A-2
F2
NSP-Minnesota
P-1
A-2
F2
NSP-Wisconsin
P-1
A-2
F2
PSCo
P-2
A-2
F2
SPS
P-2
A-2
F2
$
1,700
$
1,835
$
1,750
$
1,695
$
1,655
$
8,635
NSP-Minnesota
1,630
1,605
1,635
1,645
1,890
8,405
SPS
505
710
770
735
675
3,395
NSP-Wisconsin
360
430
395
515
470
2,170
Other (a)
(20
)
(15
)
10
10
10
(5
)
Total base capital expenditures
$
4,175
$
4,565
$
4,560
$
4,600
$
4,700
$
22,600
$
1,205
$
1,440
$
1,550
$
1,505
$
1,475
$
7,175
Electric transmission
870
1,285
1,285
1,270
1,290
6,000
Electric generation
630
575
560
750
975
3,490
Natural gas
615
615
665
670
625
3,190
Other
545
575
485
405
335
2,345
Renewables
310
75
15
—
—
400
Total base capital expenditures
$
4,175
$
4,565
$
4,560
$
4,600
$
4,700
$
22,600
$
150
$
180
$
150
$
270
$
—
$
750
Solar proposal
40
150
460
—
—
650
Total incremental capital
$
190
$
330
$
610
$
270
$
—
$
1,400
Xcel Energy’s capital expenditure forecast is subject to continuing review and modification. Actual capital expenditures may vary from estimates due to changes in electric and natural gas projected load growth, safety and reliability needs, regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, reserve requirements, availability of purchased power, alternative plans for meeting long-term energy needs, environmental initiatives and regulation, and merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities.
Cash from Operations (a)
$
14,680
New Debt (b)
7,260
Equity through the DRIP and Benefit Program
410
Other Equity
250
Base Capital Expenditures 2021-2025
$
22,600
Maturing Debt
$
4,120
The incremental renewable capital proposed in the Minnesota Relief and Recovery plan would be financed with approximately 50% debt and 50% equity, if approved by the MPUC.
Senior Unsecured Notes
$
600
Completed
10 Year
3.40
%
NSP-Minnesota
First Mortgage Bonds
700
Completed
31 Year
2.60
NSP-Wisconsin
First Mortgage Bonds
100
Completed
31 Year
3.05
PSCo
First Mortgage Bonds
375
Completed
31 Year
2.70
PSCo
First Mortgage Bonds
375
Completed
11 Year
1.90
SPS
First Mortgage Bonds
350
Completed
30 Year
3.15
Xcel Energy Inc.
Senior Unsecured Notes
500
Completed
3 Year
0.50
NSP-Minnesota — approximately $400 million of first mortgage bonds;
NSP-Wisconsin — approximately $100 million of first mortgage bonds;
PSCo — approximately $400 million of first mortgage bonds; and
SPS — approximately $150 million of first mortgage bonds.
Financing plans are subject to change, depending on capital expenditures, regulatory outcomes, internal cash generation, market conditions and other factors.
In September 2020, NSP-Minnesota proposed to accelerate approximately $865 million of grid investment and sought approval for approximately $150 million of incremental electric vehicle rebates.
In September 2020, NSP-Minnesota proposed to repower 651 MW of owned wind projects with a capital investment of approximately $750 million. In addition, developers proposed repowering 67 MW of wind projects under power purchase agreements (PPAs). NSP-Minnesota estimates over $160 million in customers savings over the life of the projects. NSP-Minnesota has requested a decision from the MPUC by year-end.
In the first quarter of 2021, NSP-Minnesota plans to propose solar facilities of approximately 460 MW with an incremental investment of approximately $650 million. NSP-Minnesota anticipates a MPUC decision in the second or third quarter of 2021.
Procedural schedule:
Answer testimony Nov. 20, 2020;
Rebuttal testimony Dec. 18, 2020;
Settlement by Jan. 8, 2021;
Hearing Jan. 14, 2021 – Jan. 15, 2021 and
Statutory deadline March 24, 2021.
The rider is expected to be effective in June 2021 and continue through 2025. Wildfire Protection capital investment is projected to be approximately $325 million. Forecasted annual revenue requirements from 2021 through 2025 are as follows:
$
17
$
24
$
29
$
32
$
34
Procedural schedule:
Answer testimony Dec. 9, 2020;
Rebuttal Jan. 8, 2021;
Settlement by Jan. 20, 2021;
Hearing Jan. 25, 2021 – Jan 28, 2021; and
Statutory deadline April 24, 2021.
The rider is expected to be effective in May 2021 and continue through 2025. The PSCo portion of the AGIS capital investment is projected to be approximately $850 million. Forecasted annual revenue requirements from 2021 through 2025 are as follows:
$
53
$
69
$
83
$
89
$
99
A ROE of 9.20%;
An equity ratio of 55.62%; and
A historic test year as of Sept. 30, 2019, utilizing a year-end rate base and incorporating a known and measurable adjustment for the Tungsten to Black Hawk pipeline.
In September 2020, the City Council voted to approve a settlement between PSCo and Boulder officials to end the city’s municipalization effort. The settlement would result in a 20-year franchise arrangement (with multiple opt-out conditions), an energy partnership and an undergrounding agreement. It also established the municipalization process if Boulder exercised an opt-out. The citizens of Boulder will vote on Nov. 3, 2020, whether to approve or deny the franchise agreement.
An electric rate increase of $88 million;
ROE of 9.45% and equity ratio of 54.62% for AFUDC purposes;
Acceleration of the depreciation life of the Tolk coal plant; and
Ring-fencing measures, similar to other Texas utilities.
SPS expects to submit a filing in the fourth quarter of 2020 to surcharge the final under-recovered amount, which is estimated to be approximately $70 million, offset by the recognition of previously deferred costs. The impact of the retroactive amounts (related to period prior to Sept. 1, 2020) is as follows:
$
70
Depreciation and amortization
(37
)
O&M expense
(15
)
Interest expense
(11
)
Taxes other than income taxes
(7
)
There is continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19, the duration and magnitude of business restrictions, re-shut downs and the level and pace of economic recovery. Also, while we are implementing contingency plans, there are no guarantees these plans will be sufficient to offset the impact of the pandemic, which could have a material impact on our results of operations, financial condition or cash flow.
An overview of certain risk considerations or areas which have or could significantly impact us is as follows.
Xcel Energy has decoupling and sales true-up mechanisms in Minnesota (all electric classes) and Colorado (residential and non-demand SC&I electric classes), which mitigate the impact of changes to sales levels as compared to a baseline. In April 2020, Xcel Energy estimated the following potential impact of the pandemic on electric and natural gas sales and EPS:
Weather-adjusted electric retail sales were projected to decline ~4% for 2020 (based on an increase of ~1% in residential sales and a decline of 6% in C&I sales).
Weather-adjusted firm natural gas sales were projected to decline ~1%.
Projected sales decline were estimated to reduce EPS by approximately $0.17.
Other potential items could have negative EPS impact of $0.02 to $0.05, assuming constructive regulatory treatment.
However, our year-to-date weather and leap-year adjusted electric sales declined 3.5%, which was better than anticipated. As a result, we now expect weather and leap-year adjusted electric sales to decline by approximately 3% for the full-year of 2020. In comparison, our original 2020 earnings guidance assumed sales growth of approximately 1%.
The majority of wholesale customers are subject to formula transmission and production rates, which true-up rates to actual costs to serve.
Xcel Energy deferred approximately $6 million of related expenses as of Sept. 30, 2020. We will continue to monitor these costs and assess whether the actions of the regulator provide the evidence necessary to defer amounts as regulatory assets.
Xcel Energy does not expect any material changes to its pension funding requirement at this time. In addition, Xcel Energy has pension trackers in Colorado and Texas, which allow us to defer amounts above or below a baseline.
Furthermore, Xcel Energy has an outstanding forward equity agreement in connection with a $743 million public offering of 11.8 million shares. These shares have not been issued and we expect to settle this equity forward later in 2020, which will further enhance liquidity. Finally, Xcel Energy continues to have access to the capital markets on favorable terms.
Key assumptions as compared with 2019 levels unless noted:
Constructive outcomes in all rate case and regulatory proceedings.
Normal weather patterns for the remainder of the year.
Weather-normalized retail electric sales are projected to decline ~3%.
Weather-normalized retail firm natural gas sales are projected to be relatively flat.
Capital rider revenue is projected to increase $40 million to $45 million (net of PTCs). PTCs are credited to customers, through capital riders and reductions to electric margin.
O&M expenses are projected to decline approximately 1% to 2%.
Depreciation expense is projected to increase approximately $180 million to $190 million.
Property taxes are projected to increase approximately $35 million to $45 million.
Interest expense (net of AFUDC – debt) is projected to increase $60 million to $65 million.
AFUDC – equity is projected to increase approximately $35 million to $45 million.
ETR is projected to be ~0%. The ETR reflects benefits of PTCs which are credited to customers through electric margin and will not have a material impact on net income.
Key assumptions as compared with 2020 levels unless noted:
Constructive outcomes in all rate case and regulatory proceedings.
Modest impacts from COVID-19.
Normal weather patterns for the year.
Weather-normalized retail electric sales are projected to increase ~1%.
Weather-normalized retail firm natural gas sales are projected to be relatively flat.
Capital rider revenue is projected to increase $125 million to $135 million (net of PTCs). PTCs are credited to customers, through capital riders and reductions to electric margin.
O&M expenses are projected to increase approximately 1%.
Depreciation expense is projected to increase approximately $210 million to $220 million.
Property taxes are projected to increase approximately $45 million to $55 million.
Interest expense (net of AFUDC – debt) is projected to increase $0 million to $10 million.
AFUDC – equity is projected to decline approximately $45 million to $55 million.
ETR is projected to be ~(9%). The ETR reflects benefits of PTCs which are credited to customers through electric margin and will not have a material impact on net income.
Deliver long-term annual EPS growth of 5% to 7% based off of a 2020 base of $2.78 per share, which represents the mid-point of the original 2020 guidance range of $2.73 to $2.83 per share.
Deliver annual dividend increases of 5% to 7%.
Target a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70%.
Maintain senior secured debt credit ratings in the A range.
Electric and natural gas
$
3,160
$
2,993
Other
22
20
Total operating revenues
3,182
3,013
$
603
$
527
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
528
521
Regulated utility
$
1.21
$
1.06
Xcel Energy Inc. and other costs
(0.07
)
(0.05
)
Book value per share
$
26.10
$
25.22
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.43
0.41
Electric and natural gas
$
8,512
$
8,669
Other
67
62
Total operating revenues
8,579
8,731
$
1,185
$
1,080
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
527
518
Regulated utility
$
2.42
$
2.24
Xcel Energy Inc. and other costs
(0.17
)
(0.16
)
Book value per share
$
26.15
$
25.35
Cash dividends declared per common share
1.29
1.22
