ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
21:23 | 22.12.2020
Xcel Energy Year End 2020 Earnings Conference Call
On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.
The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.
US Dial-In: 888-394-8218
The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:
If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 28 through 12:00 p.m. on January 31, Central Time.
