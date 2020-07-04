|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:31 | 04.07.2020
XCMG Celebrates Partnership Achievements with Industry Partners on International Day of Cooperatives
XUZHOU, China, July 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer XCMG (SHE: 000425) is celebrating the 2020 International Day of Cooperatives on July 4 through a retrospective of its successful partnership achievements with top global industry partners over the past year.https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200201/XCMG_Celebrates_Partnership_Achievements_Industry_Partners_International_Day_of_Cooperatives.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1200201/XCMG_Celebrates_Partnership_Achievements_Industry_Partners_International_Day_of_Cooperatives.jpg]XCMG entered strategic agreements with two existing long-term partners – leading diesel engine manufacturer Cummins and leading global mining group Rio Tinto – in the fall of 2019. Together, the companies have committed to strengthen mutually beneficial global activities across all areas of the product and value chain. In addition, the partners have pledged to share resources and new technologies, while continuously improving global R&D, manufacturing and service systems.”XCMG is committed to working hand-in-hand with our partners to grow and succeed together. Through active engagements and strategic local initiatives, we will ultimately create better products and services for customers around the world,” said Wang Min, Chairman of XCMG.Exploring new energy solutions and premium product upgrades with CumminsXCMG has expanded its 40-year partnership with Cummins beyond conventional diesel power to include new energy solutions. The two manufacturers have jointly developed a 3.5-ton electric mini-excavator, featuring a Cummins BM5.7E battery module that can operate for up to eight hours on one charge, and has passed fatigue tests to demonstrate both reliability and zero emissions.As part of its ongoing cooperation, Cummins and XCMG prioritize high-end product strategies, strict quality control and high-efficiency/low energy consumption while ensuring maximum product reliability and stability. XCMG’s milestone accomplishments with Cummins include:
CONTACT: Wang Lin, +86-516-87565404, xcmg_media@163.com
Web site: www.xcmg.com/
