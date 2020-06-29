15:30 | 29.06.2020

Yamaha Rightwaters™ Sponsors Dive during South Carolina Seven Expedition

Yamaha Rightwaters™ will sponsor a blackwater dive in the Cooper River near Charleston on July 29 as part of the South Carolina Seven (SC7), a first-of-its-kind expedition across the Palmetto State showcasing its unique natural beauty while raising greater awareness of environmental threats (resulting from disastrous storms and flooding) to the most vulnerable areas of the state. “The mission of SC7 is in line with the goal of Yamaha Rightwaters; to improve the quality of our natural resources through conservation and sustainability so that they may be enjoyed by future generations,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “We look forward to following the trail and to the Yamaha-powered deep water dive on July 29 in the Cooper River – it’s going to be an exciting month in S.C.” Lead by S.C. Flood Commission Chair and global expedition leader Tom Mullikin, the SC7 begins in the Upstate, July 1, and concludes at the South Carolina Aquarium® in Charleston, July 30. Along the way, experts will describe the state’s seven geographic wonders along 500 miles of the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea. During the Rightwaters-sponsored portion of the expedition, Mullikin, a former Army officer and retired commanding general of the S.C. State Guard, will join members of FORCE BLUE, veteran Special Operations combat divers who assist in marine conservation efforts, during a blackwater dive for fossils in the Cooper River. Sunlight can only penetrate roughly 10 feet of the tannin-colored river where fossils and artifacts erode from the riverbanks and accumulate along underwater gravel beds anywhere from 20 to 50 feet below. Many of these fossils are shark teeth, including the famous Megalodon shark, and its predecessors. The team will dive from a Sportsman® Open 352 with triple F300 Yamaha outboards, a Tidewater 32 Adventure with twin F350s and a Key West® 351CC also powered by Yamaha F300s. “Yamaha Rightwaters sets a high water mark for national sustainability programs among the private sector,” said Major General Tom Mullikin (Ret.). “They are a respected supporter of SC7, and we look forward to continuing to work together toward meaningful habitat restoration, and the reduction of marine debris.“ For more information and the full itinerary for the SC7, please visit southcarolina7.com. Yamaha Rightwaters™ is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources. Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,400 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear. © 2020 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved. This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only, and are not intended to be an endorsement.

