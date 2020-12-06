2:43 | 07.12.2020

YDIF & Industrial Design Exhibition: Building Chongqing as A Capital of Design

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Yuelai Design International Forum (YDIF) 2020 & Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will be held at Yuelai International Exhibition City in the Liangjiang New Area on Dec. 8, according to a press conference of the organizing committee.

This year's events will be organized by Chongqing Yuelai Investment Group and sponsored by the Liangjiang New Area Management Committee, with the opening ceremony of YDIF scheduled for Dec 8th. The Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will last from Dec 9th to Jan 31st next year.

More than 400 guests of honor from countries including Italy, the United States, Germany, France, Switzerland, Ireland, as well as many international design organizations and institutes will join the main forums and subforums of YDIF.

Professional experts, renowned scholars, and industry leaders are to deliver keynote speeches and hold multilateral discussions and exchanges with their domestic and international counterparts, exploring a new development path for industrial design to empower the economy.

"Yuelai International Exhibition City has been fully committed to the development and promotion of the city's industrial design, and will have established the four pillars of the Chongqing Yuelai Design International Forum, the Chongqing Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition, the Chongqing Industrial Design Competition, and the Chongqing Design Park by 2023." said Wang Jumeng, chairman of the board of directors of Yuelai Investment Group Co Ltd.

"By 2025, it will strive to become an engine for building Chongqing into a 'Capital of Design.'"

The months-long Industrial Design Innovation Exhibition will occur at the Yueshe Chuangyi Exhibition Center in Liangjiang New Area's Yuelai International Exhibition City, where the best technologies and latest achievements in the city's modern manufacturing industry will be displayed.

Part of the award-winning works of the "2020 Chongqing Industrial Design Competition" will also make their debut show during the exhibition's length.

The event has an exhibition area of 5,000 square meters with over 30 leading enterprises, such as Huawei, Chang'an Automobile, Beijing Oriental Electronics, and Tsinghua Unigroup, ready to showcase their latest cutting-edge technologies and applications in artificial intelligence, space technologies, equipment manufacturing, medical apparatus, and many other fields.