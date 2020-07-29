4:30 | 30.07.2020

Technavio has been monitoring the yeast market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.06 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005709/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Yeast Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts Frequently Asked Questions:At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the yeast market for 2020?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 8.89% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 7.06 bn during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

AB Mauri Ltd., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Pacific Ethanol Inc., and Pak Group are some of the major market participants

What are the key market drivers?

Launch of new F&B products and the growing demand for organic yeast offerings are among the major factors driving the market.

How big is the European market?

The Europe region will contribute 31% of the market share The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Mauri Ltd., AngelYeast Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre & Cie, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Pacific Ethanol Inc., and Pak Group are some of the major market participants. The launch of new F&B products will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Launch of new F&B products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Yeast Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Yeast Market is segmented as below: Application Food And Beverage Feed And Other Yeast Application Type Baker’s Yeast Brewer’s Yeast Feed Yeast Bio-ethanol Yeast Other Yeast Geographic Landscape Europe APAC North America South America MEA To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41662Yeast Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The yeast market report covers the following areas: Yeast Market Size Yeast Market Trends Yeast Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the growing demand for organic yeast offerings as one of the prime reasons driving the yeast market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformYeast Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist yeast market growth during the next five years Estimation of the yeast market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the yeast market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of yeast market, vendors

Table of Contents:Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Food and Beverage – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Feed and other yeast application – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments Comparison by Type Baker’s Yeast – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Brewer’s Yeast – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Feed Yeast – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Bio-ethanol Yeast – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Other Yeast – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers Volume driver – Demand led growth Volume driver – Supply led growth Volume driver – External factors Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets Price driver – Inflation Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Landscape disruption Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors AB Mauri Ltd. AngelYeast Co. Ltd. Associated British Foods Plc Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast Co. Ltd. Lallemand Inc. Lesaffre & Cie Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd. Pacific Ethanol Inc. Pak Group

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

