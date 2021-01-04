|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:00 | 04.01.2021
Zen Ecosystems’ Zen Air Recognised for Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency
Zen Ecosystems’ Zen Air was recognised as the winner of Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency by the Energy Efficiency Council (EEC). The Zen Air product and initial software applications offer immediate energy savings of up to 30 percent.
Zen Air, launched in August of 2019, turns a compatible smartphone into a split air conditioner remote control that provides new conveniences that improve daily lifestyle, for example by integrating tailored device settings into users’ daily routines. Reduced energy demand and greater system efficiency translates into more reliable and longer-lasting air conditioning units. The ability to remotely monitor the system to check and control its operation offers additional visibility and insight. For example, users can monitor the HVAC system while on holiday or track for indoor temperature and humidity. Zen Air and initial software applications offer immediate energy savings of up to 30 percent and is a great example of a user friendly, accessible, and effective innovation.
Zen Ecosystems provides intelligent energy management solutions targeted at solving some of the energy related challenges that commercial businesses and residential consumers face today. With the help of their products and the easy to use energy platform, Zen HQ, saving energy and reducing energy bills couldn’t be any simpler.
The National Energy Efficiency Awards 2020 were supported by award sponsors Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and Queensland Farmers Federation (QFF) and award partners Renew, Energy Users Association of Australia (EUAA) and Australian Energy Foundation (AEF).
