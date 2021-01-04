19:00 | 04.01.2021

Zen Ecosystems’ Zen Air Recognised for Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency

Zen Ecosystems’ Zen Air was recognised as the winner of Best Innovation in Energy Efficiency by the Energy Efficiency Council (EEC). The Zen Air product and initial software applications offer immediate energy savings of up to 30 percent.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005016/en/Zen Air allows users to remotely control and schedule their split system air conditioners to prevent unnecessary energy waste. Reduce electricity costs through centralised control of multiple units across multiple sites using the Zen HQ energy management portal. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These people, projects and programs represent very best in residential, industrial, commercial and government efficiency and demand response in Australia. We at the EEC are always excited to be recognising world-class energy efficiency projects through the National Energy Efficiency Awards,” said Luke Menzel, CEO of the Energy Efficiency Council. Zen Air, launched in August of 2019, turns a compatible smartphone into a split air conditioner remote control that provides new conveniences that improve daily lifestyle, for example by integrating tailored device settings into users’ daily routines. Reduced energy demand and greater system efficiency translates into more reliable and longer-lasting air conditioning units. The ability to remotely monitor the system to check and control its operation offers additional visibility and insight. For example, users can monitor the HVAC system while on holiday or track for indoor temperature and humidity. Zen Air and initial software applications offer immediate energy savings of up to 30 percent and is a great example of a user friendly, accessible, and effective innovation. Zen Ecosystems provides intelligent energy management solutions targeted at solving some of the energy related challenges that commercial businesses and residential consumers face today. With the help of their products and the easy to use energy platform, Zen HQ, saving energy and reducing energy bills couldn’t be any simpler. The National Energy Efficiency Awards 2020 were supported by award sponsors Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) and Queensland Farmers Federation (QFF) and award partners Renew, Energy Users Association of Australia (EUAA) and Australian Energy Foundation (AEF).

About Zen Ecosystems

Zen Ecosystems provides intelligent energy management solutions for businesses and consumers. Zen HQ is an energy management system designed for the unique needs of businesses and utilities to provide insights and control over multi-site commercial energy usage while delivering the fastest payback in the market. The Zen Thermostat is a beautiful, simple connected device for home and business that also enables multi-system operators to enhance the customer experience. Zen Ecosystems was recognized in 2018 as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Energy Industry Innovation of the year. In 2019, Zen was recognized again as a Gold Stevie Award winner for Company of the Year in Energy followed by winning the People’s Choice Award in the Energy Category. Learn more at http://zenecosystems.com.

