|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:00 | 09.01.2020
ZeroKey Showcasing Breakthrough IIoT Sensor Technology at #CES2020
ZeroKey is showcasing their breakthrough IIoT sensor technology at CES 2020 – Sands, Hall G booth 50516, Eureka Park section. Their Smart Space technology digitizes functions that have never been digitized before including manual assembly processes and workflows.
ZeroKey enables dramatic efficiency gains and fewer process failures for industrial and manufacturing customers. They have unlocked enterprise data collection and analytics for industries including automotive, manufacturing, supply chain management, energy and industrial applications.
Currently, ZeroKey has four large-scale pilots underway with major automotive groups and have completed pilots in health and safety. Furthermore, they have ongoing VR and AR R&D projects underway with a multinational conglomerate company.
“We are thrilled to showcase our groundbreaking technology at one of the largest technology trade shows in the world,” said Matthew Lowe, Co-founder & CEO of ZeroKey. “We’ve been quietly working with partners across several industries to truly harness what this technology can do, and now we are glad to showcase it for everyone at CES.
Gartner included ZeroKey in their list of “Cool Vendors in Location Services and Applications” in 2019.
For more information on ZeroKey, please visit www.zerokey.com.
No other technology in the market offers the combination of wide-area and ultra high accuracy 3D tracking, which positions ZeroKey uniquely to disrupt a $300+ billion dollar market. www.zerokey.com | Twitter | LinkedIn
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer