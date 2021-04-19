|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 06.01.2022
Zevia to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference
Zevia PBC (“Zevia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZVIA), the company disrupting the liquid refreshment beverage industry with great tasting, zero sugar beverages made with simple, plant-based ingredients, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Spence, and President, Amy Taylor, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the “webcast”).
The webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of Zevia’s website at https://investors.zevia.com/ during the event. Shortly following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.zevia.com/ for approximately thirty (30) days.
(ZEVIA-F)
