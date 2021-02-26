8:43 | 26.02.2021

Zinzino AB (publ): Year-end Report 2020

INCREASED SHARE DIVIDEND AFTER RECORD CLOSING OF THE YEARSTOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The fourth quarter of 2020 was the strongest quarter ever in the Company’s history regarding sales. Total revenues in the Group increased by 44% and amounted to SEK 340.4 (236.3) million. This is due to sales growth in all regions. The strongest growth continued to be found in the Central European countries, but Asia and North America also increased significantly during the quarter. Profitability was also very good and the EBITDA result amounted to SEK 37.4 (6.3) million for the quarter. The EBITDA margin amounted to the record high 11.0% (2.7%). For the full year 2020, the total revenues amounted to SEK 1,138.6 (770.6) million, which corresponded to 48% growth compared with the previous year. EBITDA increased to SEK 108.5 (33.5) million and the EBITDA margin to 9.5% (4.4%). The margin improvement for the year was mainly the result of increased profitability at the gross level in combination with economies of scale because of improved efficiency in IT systems and the organisation.The good profitability over the past year in combination with Zinzino’s strong financial position means that the Board proposes to the AGM a dividend for 2020 to shareholders of SEK 1.25 (0.70) per share through an ordinary dividend of SEK 1 (0.55) and a special dividend of SEK 0.25 (0.15) in the same dividend period.OCTOBER-DECEMBER

— Total revenue increased by 44% to SEK 340.4 (236.3) million

— Gross profit amounted to SEK 110.2 (75.0) million. Gross profit margin

amounted to 32.4% (31.7%)

— EBITDA amounted to SEK 37.4 (6.3) million and the EBITDA margin to 11.0%

(2.7%)

— Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 32.9 (23.4) million

— Start of sales in Hong Kong

— Global online shop opened for distributors from all over the world

— Launch of R.E.V.O.O (Revolutionary Extra Virgin Olive Oil)

JANUARY-DECEMBER

— Total revenue increased by 48% to SEK 1,138.6 (770.6) million

— Gross profit amounted to SEK 348.6 (232.3) million, of which items

affecting comparability regarding reporting of sales commissions

amounted to SEK 22.2 million. Gross profit margin amounted to 30.6%

(30.1%)

— EBITDA amounted to SEK 108.5 (33.5) million and the EBITDA margin to

9.5% (4.4%)

— Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 86.3 (33.5) million and the adjusted

EBITDA margin to 7.6% (4,4%)

— Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 97,3 (71,3) million

— Liquid assets on the balance sheet date were SEK 143.2 (76.8) million

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 08.00 the 26(th) of February 2021.

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS. Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

2020 (PDF) https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3296271/93d5cbe08441ca6a.pdf Press release (PDF)

