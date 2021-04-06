14:15 | 06.04.2021

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino announces the launch of India as next step in their global expansion strategy

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Zinzino is very proud to announce the launch of India as the company's next step in their global expansion strategy.After several years of preparing the launch of the Indian market and having carried out multiple country establishment processes in recent years, the company has learned the importance of ensuring thorough preparatory work and adapting to the local conditions in each market.Profitable growth is an important business strategy for the e-commerce-based health tech company Zinzino. During 2020 the company sales target was exceeded by an excellent sales growth and a strong EBITA performance. The overall sales grew to 1.139 billion SEK from 771 million in 2019."Strong growth provides economies of scale and increased profitability. This strengthens our faith in the future and creates great expectations for continued good profits going forward. India, with its huge population, is a very interesting and a high potential market for Zinzino," says CEO Dag Bergheim Pettersen.Zinzino is a direct selling company with a focus on test-based, scientifically proven nutrition and health products. The company has high growth ambitions with a goal to reach 1 million customers before 2025 and 20 million by 2035. Zinzino will now be operating in 98 markets with a focus on global expansion.