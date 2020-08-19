21:00 | 19.08.2020

Zions Bancorporation Breaks Ground on Corporate Technology Center in Midvale, Announces Major Donation to Support African American Students Studying STEM

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION), a $76 billion (assets) bank headquartered in Salt Lake City, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its 400,000-square-foot technology campus in Midvale, Utah today. An estimated 1,500 workers will be employed during the construction project, stimulating continued job and economic growth in the Salt Lake Valley. Anticipated to be completed in mid-2022, the sustainably built campus will be the company’s primary technology and operations center, serving Zions’ seven affiliate brands in 11 western states. As one of the state’s largest technology employers, Zions will accommodate more than 2,000 employees at this location. During the event, Zions Bancorporation Chairman and CEO Harris H. Simmons presented a $100,000 donation to the Pastor France A. Davis Scholarship Foundation, earmarked to support students of color pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (“STEM”) degrees, part of the company’s effort to support educational achievement in the community and to attract diverse tech talent. “This is an exciting occasion for us,” Simmons said. “Zions has long been known within the financial services industry for its contributions to financial technologies, including such innovations as having banks serve as trusted third parties in public key infrastructure (‘PKI’) encrypted digital certificate transactions, and the development of Remote Deposit Capture (capturing and clearing the image of a check, eliminating the need for physical presentment of the check to the paying bank). We hope this new campus will spur even greater innovation and discovery while also contributing to Utah’s economic growth. We also hope this campus will provide fulfilling career opportunities for a diverse workforce. Our contribution today to the Pastor France A. Davis Scholarship Foundation is symbolic of our desire to ensure that economic opportunity is broadly available to capable employees with a variety of backgrounds and experiences.” Event speakers included Gov. Gary R. Herbert; Midvale Mayor Robert Hale; Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation; Jennifer Smith, Chief Information Officer of Zions Bancorporation; Clint Betts, President and CEO of Silicon Slopes; Aaron Skonnard, CEO of Pluralsight and member of Zions Bancorporation’s Board of Directors; Cydni Tetro, co-founder of the Women Tech Council and CEO of Forge DX; Christian Gardner, CEO of Gardner Company; and Rev. France A. Davis, Pastor Emeritus of Calvary Baptist Church. “Zions Bancorporation’s new campus will have a significant economic impact on the city of Midvale, as well as the surrounding cities, the state, and indeed the entire Intermountain West. Investments of this nature are critical to the ongoing growth, innovation and success of our state’s economy and our financial services and technology sectors,” said Utah Governor Gary R. Herbert. “As Utah has gained a significant reputation for being a leader in the intersection of financial services and technology industries, this investment further validates that recognition and our unmatched business climate.” Situated on a bluff overlooking the Jordan River Parkway, the property will reclaim a previously contaminated former steel mill site and support a regional habitat system through ecologically focused design and landscaping. Designed by award-winning architectural firms WRNS Studios and Method Studios, the project will be built by Okland Construction and Layton Construction and managed by Gardner Company. Colliers International assisted in the negotiation of the transaction for Zions Bancorporation. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $76 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

