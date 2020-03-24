|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:47 | 25.03.2020
Zurn Pledges $1 Million of Hygienic Product to Healthcare Facilities in Fight Against COVID-19
Zurn Industries, LLC, a Rexnord Company, pledges one million dollars in hygienic product donations to qualifying healthcare facilities currently addressing COVID-19. These products help improve hygiene by reducing the transfer of pathogens from surfaces or objects.
The bundle of products in the donation helps healthcare facilities upgrade to a touchless environment. The products include sensor-operated handwashing faucets and soap dispensers, sensor-operated flush valves, a select group of sinks made with CuVerro® Antimicrobial Copper-Nickel alloy surfaces, and hand dryers.
Healthcare facilities administrators in the United States and Canada can go to zurn.com/hygienic-solutions to learn more and complete a form to apply for donations. For non-healthcare, commercial facilities interested in converting their hand-operated plumbing products to touchless models, as well as paper hand drying to touchless hand dryers, they can visit the same website page to learn more about Zurn’s hygienic touchless restroom solutions.
CuVerro® is a registered trademark of GBC Metals, LLC and is used with permission: Document Approval #J-0002-1201
