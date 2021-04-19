|
23:36 | 21.12.2021
Zurn Water Solutions Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today it joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative – a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices.
Joining the initiative aligns with Zurn Water Solutions’ recent transition to a pure-play water solutions company that provides a premier ecosystem of products and solutions that protect human health and the environment. Zurn Water Solutions operates as an inherently sustainable company by providing water solutions to customers while conducting business in a safe way for its employees and communities.
“Our participation in the UN Global Compact connects with our core values and our commitment to water, amplifying our deep heritage of environmental stewardship,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zurn Water Solutions. “With the broadest portfolio of product offerings within water safety and control, hygienic and environmental and flow systems, we are able to help customers save water and protect the environment. Our ecosystem of products and solutions delivers value to our customers while also helping them achieve their sustainability goals, done in a way where we also positively impact the environment.”
Zurn Water Solutions will continue to expand upon and leverage the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact across its ESG strategies, policies, and procedures to continue a culture of integrity while promoting long-term sustainability.
In addition to the UN Global Compact principles, Zurn Water Solutions has made sustainably inspired commitments to:
Promote environmental stewardship for our customers and the planet
Enhance the overall health, safety, and welfare of our associates
Invest in people and create an inclusive work environment
Support the communities in which Zurn Water Solutions operates
Participation in the UN Global Compact further strengthens Zurn Water Solutions’ ongoing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, which is overseen by the ESG Committee of the Board of Directors. Zurn Water Solutions looks forward to continued disclosure on ESG practices in the release of the company’s annual Sustainability Report in early 2022.
